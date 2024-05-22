Everything you need to know about Apple’s new releases

The launch of the powerful M4 chip, along with major upgrades to Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad, and the introduction of the new Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, marks a monumental day for the iPad since its debut.

Once again, Apple has updated features that weren't necessarily problematic, but in doing so, they've introduced some new issues, let's start with the iPad Air.

iPad Air

This year, without any major design changes from its predecessor, the biggest update is that the Air now comes in a stunning 13-inch model, in addition to an 11-inch variant.

I am glad that Apple has cemented their move to landscape-oriented front-facing cameras across all new iPads. This is something that bothers me often when I use the front camera on my iPad Air.

Additionally, Apple has made substantial improvements in the storage options by adding 512GB and 1TB capacities, with the base model now starting at 128GB, doubling the previous generation's 64GB.

For connectivity, both the iPad Air and Pro models are now equipped with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, while the cellular model now exclusively supports e-SIM.

The iPad Air continues to feature the regular full-laminated, anti-reflective, liquid retina display. The 11-inch model boasts a resolution of 2360x1640 with a pixel density of 264 PPI, while the 13-inch steps it up to 2732x2048, maintaining the same pixel density, and both support the wide P3 colour gamut and True Tone. The 11-inch model has a peak brightness of 500 nits, with the 13-inch model shining even brighter at 600 nits.

The new Air models are equipped with landscape stereo speakers supporting spatial audio, with the 13-inch model delivering an even richer sound experience with twice the bass.

In terms of performance, Apple included the incredibly fast M2 chip from the iPad Pro. Its faster 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, and 8GB RAM with faster memory bandwidth of 100GB/s —make the new Air nearly 50% faster than its M1 predecessor. But what about the Pro?

iPad Pro

The iPad Pro's innovative design is the real showstopper and packs some pretty cool technology.

The new Pro is available in two sizes: the regular 11-inch and a new, expansive 13-inch model.

Both offer two great finishes: Silver and Space Black and feature 100% recycled aluminium enclosures housed in an unbelievably thin Chassis.

The 11-inch Pro is 5.3 mm thick. while the 13-inch model sets a new benchmark at just 5.1 mm, making it the thinnest Apple product ever made.

Within this thin design, there are a few new things. First, a new thermal system has been introduced. Apple has substantially improved its thermal efficiency by integrating graphite sheets into the main housing and copper in the back of the Apple logo for heat dissipation, which improves the overall thermal performance by nearly 20%. This incredible thermal performance would not even be possible without the M4 chip.

Second, performance-wise, the new Pro makes a surprising leap from the M2 chip all the way to the M4 chip.

Utilizing Apple's second generation 3 NM technology, the M4 builds on the advanced GPU architecture first introduced with the M3 chip. For the first time, it features a more power-efficient CPU configuration.

The M4 can deliver the same performance as the M2 but using just half the power. It also adds two additional efficiency cores in a 10-core design, which Apple claims offers a 50% faster CPU performance over M2 in the previous iPad Pro.

The next-gen 10-core GPU architecture includes powerful features like Dynamic Caching and introduces hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing to iPad for the very first time!

Interestingly, Apple totally remains silent about the fact that if you get the 256/512GB variant of the Pro, which now starts with double the storage from 128GB, you will get a Bend 9 cores CPU, with less RAM at 8GB.

However, if you want the full M4 experience, you must get a 1 or 2TB Pro model, which features a 10 core CPU, 10 core GPU, 16 core neural engine, and double the RAM at 16GB RAM, and a memory bandwidth of 120GB/s.

Tandem OLED

For the very first time, Apple has introduced the OLED panel to the iPad Pro display. This state-of-the-art display is engineered with dual-layer OLED panels, combining the light from both to deliver super bright full-screen brightness. Apple is calling it tandem OLED technology.

The new Pro models support an incredible 1000 nits of full-screen brightness for both SDR and HDR content, with a peak HDR brightness of 1600 nits. This is because, in tandem with OLED technology's sub-millisecond control over each pixel's colour and luminance, the new Pro's display elevates XDR precision to a whole new level.

Photos and videos appear more vivid, with deeper blacks and more accurate colours, which Apple named the Ultra Retina XDR display.

The 11-inch Pro boasts a resolution of 2420x1668 with a pixel density of 264 PPI, while the 13-inch model steps it up to 2752x2064, maintaining the same pixel density.

Both models offer ProMotion and 120Hz adaptive refresh rates and support the wide P3 colour gamut and True Tone.

Additionally, for Pro users working in high-end, colour-managed workflows or operating under challenging ambient light conditions, Apple has introduced a nano-texture glass option to the Pro, available exclusively with the 1TB or 2TB models.

However, I am hoping that Apple will start to roll out this OLED panel on other Apple products as well.

Apple Magic Keyboard & Pencil Pro

Apple has introduced exciting updates to the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. The new Magic Keyboard now features a function row, a larger trackpad, backlit keys, and a sleek floating design with an aluminum palm rest for a more premium feel.

The Apple Pencil Pro is equally impressive, with new sensors that detect when you squeeze the barrel, bringing up a new tool palette, and a haptic engine for precise feedback.

It also includes a gyroscope for precise control, like changing the orientation of a pen or brush.

The hover feature, previously exclusive to the Pro, is now available on the iPad Air, adding another pro feature to boost creativity. The Pencil Pro also supports "Find My" for easy location and pairs, charges, and stores magnetically on the side of iPads.

Both Air and Pro users now have a choice between the Pencil Pro and the Type-C Pencil, with the new Magic Keyboard and Pencil Pro priced the same as their predecessors.

However, the Pencil Pro and the new keyboard are only compatible with the latest devices, meaning if you're invested in the Pencil-Keyboard ecosystem, upgrading will require a full commitment.

Which iPad should you get?

Now is the perfect time to invest in an iPad, especially if you're a first-time user. Apple has made the 10th-generation entry-level iPad even more appealing by lowering its price, making it an excellent starting point in the iPad lineup.

For those seeking a balance between basic and Pro models, the iPad Air is the ideal choice. This year's iPad Air includes advanced features from the iPad Pro while keeping the same price as its predecessor. The 13-inch model is also offered at a great price.

The iPad Pro, equipped with Final Cut Pro, Procreate, the new Apple Pencil Pro, and Magic Keyboard, offers a MacBook-like experience, appealing mostly to the most dedicated iPad Pro fans.

Apple seems to be targeting a specific niche with the iPad Pro. However, for average users who don't need features like Procreate or advanced drawing capabilities, the iPad Pro might not offer much additional value.

Md Zahurul Al Mamun is a tech enthusiast and a writer