Sawaab Lifestyle store opens at Shyamoli Square

Sawaab Lifestyle, a chic new fashion destination, has officially launched at Shyamoli Square Shopping Mall, offering a curated collection that fuses heritage-inspired elegance with modern sophistication.

The store’s grand opening was marked by a celebratory atmosphere and the presence of notable personalities from the fashion and business worlds.

To commemorate its debut, Sawaab Lifestyle is offering a 15% discount on all products throughout the month of September, inviting fashion enthusiasts to explore its eclectic range.

The store features imported timepieces for men and women, luxurious handbags, stylish pouches, statement bracelets, artisanal scarves and hijabs, and intricately designed Abayas.

With plans to expand its product line, Sawaab aims to set a new standard in merging contemporary fashion with cultural authenticity.

The inauguration was graced by celebrated fashion model and Director of iKitchen Ltd, Sumaiya Tanjina Nabila, fashion model Somrat Sam, and Abdul Musabbir Ahmad, Managing Director of Nitol-Niloy Group and son of industrialist Abdul Matlub Ahmad.

Their presence added glamour and prestige to the launch event.

Founded by young entrepreneur Sumaya Kashif, Sawaab Lifestyle is the realization of a lifelong dream.

“From childhood, I envisioned owning a store that would showcase my own creations,” she shared.

“By the grace of Almighty Allah and with the unwavering support of my husband, that vision has come to life. My philosophy is simple — offer premium quality, thoughtful design, and fair pricing, and customer satisfaction will follow.”

Located at Shop No 314, Lift-3, Shyamoli Square Shopping Mall, the store promises a refined shopping experience rooted in elegance, authenticity, and value.

Plans are underway to introduce live and online shopping platforms, expanding access to customers across Bangladesh and beyond.

For more details and updates, visit Sawaab Lifestyle’s official Facebook page.