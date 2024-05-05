Monday, May 06, 2024

Section

Dhaka Flow’s Wellness Retreat at Green View Golf Resort on May 24-25

The retreat will feature a range of wellness activities designed to promote physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing

Update : 05 May 2024, 05:40 PM

Dhaka Flow, a wellness platform and leading provider of holistic wellbeing solutions, is thrilled to announce its upcoming collaboration with Green View Golf Resort to host an overnight Yoga & Meditation Retreat.

This transformative event promises attendees a chance to relax, rejuvenate and reset, through embodied practices of self-care.

The retreat, scheduled to take place from May 24-25, will feature a range of wellness activities designed to promote physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing.

Participants can look forward to energizing group sessions led by Dhaka Flow’s experts, including yoga, meditation, and sound healing.

The retreat will also include art therapy and the uplifting power of music to promoting joy and vitality.

Nutrition will play a key role in the retreat, with attendees enjoying delicious and nutritious meals, local, organic and seasonal.

Green View Golf Resort, nestled amidst lush greenery, offers guests a chance to explore nature by bike or foot along private trails through scenic landscapes.

Also available will be badminton, tennis, basketball, bubble-ball, and a beautiful outdoor pool, providing ample opportunities for fun and relaxation.

Guests can also indulge in a luxurious golfing experience on the resort's superb golf course.

