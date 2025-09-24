The Westin Dhaka unveils new menu at Prego, its signature Italian restaurant

The Westin Dhaka proudly unveiled a refined new menu at Prego, the city’s most exclusive fine-dining Italian restaurant.

Perched on the 23rd floor of The Westin Dhaka in Gulshan 2, Prego offers an extraordinary journey of authentic Italian flavors complemented by panoramic views of Dhaka’s skyline.

The menu unveiling ceremony was held on 23 September 2025 in the presence of distinguished guests including Antonio Alessandro, ambassador of Italy to Bangladesh, Md Shakawath Hossain, CEO of Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC, Stephane Masse, general manager of The Westin Dhaka, and Chef Arafat with his culinary team, alongside members of the media.

Renowned for its warm, contemporary interiors, open kitchen concept, and floor-to-ceiling glass windows, Prego has long been celebrated as Dhaka’s premier destination for authentic Italian fine dining.

The new menu elevates this legacy, blending traditional Italian heritage with premium global ingredients.

Highlights from the new menu include:

The Exquisite Taste of Atlantic Salmon – Sourced from Norway’s pristine waters and prepared with Italian culinary artistry for a rich, refined experience.

Chilean Sea Bass, Tuscan Style – A delicacy from the Antarctic Ocean, prepared in the classic Livornese style, balancing buttery textures with rustic Italian finesse.

Seafood Celebration – A lavish Grigliata Mista di Mare featuring lobster, prawns, calamari, mussels, and barramundi, grilled to perfection and served with seasonal vegetables.

Italian Signatures, Reimagined – Handcrafted ravioli, creamy risottos, charcoal-grilled prime cuts, artisan pizzas, and indulgent dolci such as Tiramisu Tradizionale and CuoreCaldo al Cioccolato.

Stephane Masse, general manager of The Westin Dhaka, said: “Prego is not just a restaurant, it is a journey through Italy’s culinary heritage. With this new menu, our chefs have created a sophisticated blend of tradition and creativity, ensuring every guest leaves with a memorable dining experience.”