Our favourite Ramen spots in Dhaka

A noodle master has to spend 10 years before they are even allowed to make ramen noodles for the public. Same with the broth. 

What we usually get are store bought noodles, and chicken broth cubes beefed up with flavouring. 

Some of these spots in Dhaka, however, serve a good variation or their own take on Ramen, while a few come extremely close to an authentic bowl

Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 21 Sep 2025, 02:34 AM

Some of these spots in Dhaka, however, serve a good variation or their own take on Ramen, while a few come extremely close to an authentic bowl. 

 

Takumi

Unlike its competitors, Takumi specializes in serving authentic Japanese cuisine that might not have crossed your palate before. This spot is run by the Japanese, for the Japanese.  Their ramen is the closest to the “real deal” that you will find in Dhaka. 

Must-Haves: Their spicy special beef Ramen featuring a skillful fusion of chicken and beef thigh pieces, complemented by a half-boiled egg that's been marinated in soy sauce. It is simply mind-blowing. 

This combination results in a remarkable interplay of flavours, with the preserved soy-infused egg providing a subtle sweetness that beautifully contrasts with the savoury and mildly spiced broth. 

As you indulge in this bowl of ramen, you will find that it pairs flawlessly with the tender, hand-pulled noodles and the luxuriously rich broth. This dish truly stands out, promising an exceptional ramen experience that surpasses any you've recently encountered.

The Backyard Chef (TBC)

This Ramen and sushi joint is a go-to spot for many, but their Ramen is indulgence at its finest. 

Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune

Must- Haves: The bone marrow ramen was a showstopper. The bone marrow broth was light and salty, complemented by fresh house-made noodles that were al dente—retaining a firm bite and a slightly chewy yet slippery texture, tasting like a dream.

The opaque pale miso-curry broth had a sticky, savoury sesame paste, thinly sliced green onions, seasonal vegetables, and mushrooms, resulting in a well-balanced and robust flavour.

A soy-sauce-tinged soy egg and pieces of grilled tenderloin were generously scattered throughout the broth. The sweet and rich slithering taste of the marrow itself on the bone was outstanding as was the marrow flavoring of the broth, and was easily our top dish. 

We sampled their tom yum chicken and prawn ramen, which showcases a harmonious blend of Asian flavors. This ramen dish features a flavorful medley of hot and sour tom yum broth, prawns, chicken, and ramen noodles. The taste profile strikes a perfect balance of sourness with a subtle hint of tang and spice. 

While it may fall slightly short in terms of spiciness for those accustomed to the lingering heat of tom yum, the chicken and noodles are impeccably cooked.

Verte

While they have quite a few cuisines and options that spoil you for choice, their Ramen stands out for being extremely comforting.

Ahadul Karim Khan/ Dhaka Tribune

Must-Haves: We had their tom yum chicken and prawn ramen, which showcased a harmonious blend of Asian flavors. 

This ramen dish features a flavorful medley of hot and sour tom yum broth, prawns, chicken, and ramen noodles. The taste profile strikes a perfect balance of sourness with a subtle hint of tang and spice. 

While it may fall slightly short in terms of spiciness for those accustomed to the lingering heat of tom yum, the chicken and noodles are impeccably cooked.

Tokyo Kitchen

This place has a number of fusion ramen options, if you’re just looking for a comforting bowl with a familiar palate, you aren’t a stickler for authenticity, and maybe just want a “fun’ fusion bowl that is also heartwarming, Tokyo Kitchen is a good spot for you. 

Tokyo Kitchen

Must-Haves: Their hot and sour Ramen is a crowd pleaser for a reason, with a variety of ingredients: Shiitake mushrooms, sweet corn, juicy chicken, par boiled egg, scallions, and tofu with a generous dollop of ramen noodles blissfully swim in a bowl of a spicy broth. 

This bowl redefines "hot" with a degree of heat that will clear your sinuses, keep you toasty, and satiate your cravings for all things spicy. 

Prices may vary since the last time we went, but their ramen is definitely worth trying. 

Maybe your list will match ours. Remember, when made well, ramen has the power to be the ultimate comfort food, and depending on your palate, you can always go back to any of these places to satisfy that ramen craving. You can take our word for it. 

