Kiriko: Gorgeous decor, flavours need to catch up

Kiriko aims to be an authentic Japanese restaurant in Dhaka and has been open since 2023, completing two and a half years.

Initially they had a Japanese chef. While we went in with an open mind during our recent visit, we found that Kiriko had room for improvement.

They lacked attention to detail in their food, which takes away from their effort to remain authentic. While their ambience is impressive and stays true to Japanese culture, their food has not matched that quality and the Japanese taste that we expected.

Food

The Salmon Nigiri, Ebi Gyoza, and Double Unagi Roll were our appetizers.

We began our meal with the salmon nigiri sushi, with the salmon tastefully placed above the sticky rice. Unfortunately, while the dish looked appetizing, the taste fell short.

The salmon usually has a slightly sweet and buttery umami flavor, but this version was lacking all those attributes.

The fish on top of the sticky rice had a persistent raw smell that was not appetizing at all.

Then, we had the ebi gyoza, which was essentially minced shrimp and vegetables tucked into the gyozas, which were deep-fried.

While the gyoza was fried on the outside, which gave it a slight crunch for the first bite, the lack of seasoning on the inside rendered the gyoza entirely bland.

Ideally, the gyoza should have been peppery, dominantly umami, and seasoned well with basic ginger, garlic, and soy sauce.

The Double Unagi Roll that followed and was coated with sesame seeds and a sweet-savory tare made of soy sauce, sugar, and mirin.

The umami flavor was overshadowed by the crispy layer caramelized with the tare sauce, which was mainly sweet.

The sweetness of the unagi took away from the natural flavor of the Japanese freshwater eel. The dish was supposed to be majorly umami but unfortunately left us thinking it was incomplete.

The tuna sashimi left us disappointed as well, as the cut of the sashimi was too big and made it difficult to eat, as opposed to the thinly sliced sashimi that would have been enjoyable with a dab of soy sauce and the slight zing from the wasabi.

For mains, we had the teriyaki set, which included chicken teriyaki, sticky fried rice, and mixed vegetable salad. We have to say that the mixed vegetable salad was possibly one of the better dishes of the day, as we could taste the freshness, the sweetness, and the slight tang in the salad that was well-balanced.

The teriyaki itself was majorly sweet and lacked nuance or any other flavor, leaving us wishing it matched the well-balanced salad, but unfortunately, the teriyaki too fell short, and the sticky fried rice as well was bland. The miso soup, too, was a little too salty for our liking.

Ambience

Located in Gulshan, Kiriko mimics the quiet grandeur of Japanese culture rather well. The lighting was golden and reflected across the polished marble floors and wooden walls.

The vertical wooden slats that greet you at the entrance and act as a divider at the restaurant are constant Kumiko designs.

The accented lighting highlights the food, and the hanging circular lamps adorn each wooden table.

The furniture blends well with the surroundings' colour palette, and Japanese vases dotted across the interior make you feel like you're being transported to Japan.

The larger vases are blooming with flowers that match the Japanese cherry blossom trees against the backdrop of a minimalistic wall.

Verdict

In all honesty, we felt the food was underwhelming despite the impressive ambience. The mixed vegetable salad was fresh.

However, overall, Kiriko has potential if they focus on details for them to be able to sustain in the long run. They should be able to match the potential of their own atmosphere, which otherwise represents Japanese culture so well.

Unfortunately, we felt that their food was not quite there yet. We do sincerely hope that they can hone in on their food so that we have a better experience that matches their atmosphere during our next visit.