China 101: Serving delicious deshi-Chinese when you want that nostalgic hit

From time to time, we all find ourselves hankering for some old school deshi-Chinese food. China 101, which started out in 2018, has been going strong by serving old school deshi-Chinese food.

Whether it is the mixed fried rice, American chopsuey, prawn on toast, chicken corn soup, dry beef, or the perfect butter-garlic prawns, China 101 serves it all.

“Our main goal is to recreate the childhood memories that we have of Chinese food, which was essentially, deshi- Chinese food,” said Emran Hossain, head of operations and marketing.

Food

We began our meal with some classics, prawns in butter and garlic sauce, bok choy with black mushrooms, sliced fish with black bean sauce, and mixed fried rice as our carb fix.

The prawns in butter garlic sauce were thoroughly delightful and flavoursome. The umami yet slightly sweet taste of the prawns marinated in a buttery glaze truly hit the spot.

The bok choy with black mushrooms too, was fresh. The bock choy had a slight fresh crunch to it that we relished, and the black mushrooms, tossed in an extremely light gravy gave us a dominantly umami and earthy taste.

Served warm with the fried rice, the bok choy not only satisfied our vegetable craving but also delivered on the savoury flavour that we were expecting.

The sliced fish with black bean sauce came next. The fish was well-cooked, soft, and moist, the dish was enjoyable overall. However, the black bean sauce tipped a little too far on the salty side for our liking.

The mixed fried rice went well with all the gravied dishes, and proved to be a worthy carb fix.

Then came the grilled beef, which was a masterstroke of a dry beef dish. It was tossed with light veggies, and an even lighter sauce, yet bursting with savoury and umami flavours.

The beef was well-cooked, tender, and tossed with capsicum and onions, maintaining a dry texture without being overly dry on the palate and not overly saucy either.

The butter and garlic prawns, the bok choy with black mushroom, and the grilled beef were undoubtedly our top dishes of the day.

Lastly, we had the bread crumb fried chicken. Although we had high expectations, this fried chicken was a bit of a letdown. The fried chicken lacked any seasoning, and, as a result, was utterly bland and had no taste of its own.

We washed our meal down with a glass of iced tea, which was refreshing, and not too sweet, just the way we like it.

The price range for a family style meal at China 101 is between Tk325 to Tk1,450. All the dishes are 1:3.

Ambience

Located in Banani, China 101 has both an indoor and outdoor seating arrangement.

The furniture is plush with red and beige cushioned chairs paired with slick brown tables.

The space exudes warmth and comfort. The outdoor seating arrangement is particularly charming with serene views and a relaxed atmosphere that’s thoroughly enjoyable on a rainy day.

The walls are also adorned with artwork, paintings, and murals.

Challenges

Opened in 2018, China 101 faced challenges during Covid-19 pandemic and combated them by providing delivery services.

“During Covid-19, we were constantly delivering and ensuring safe-packaging, and that’s how we maintained our operations,” said Hossain.

After the pandemic, people started ordering more from China 101 as they had built a customer base through their deliveries, according to Hossain.

Despite the inflation raising the prices of ingredients, they try to keep prices the same while maintaining the quality of food.

“Prices for vegetables keep increasing but we can't keep increasing our prices. We have to keep the price and quality up to the mark to meet customers' demands,” he said.

Verdict:

Their prawns in butter garlic sauce, the bok choy with black mushroom sauce, and the grilled beef are all must-haves. If you want a cozy atmosphere, and equally comforting and familiar desi-Chinese dishes that make you feel nostalgic, cozy, and calm, head on over to China 101. You will not be disappointed. You can take our word for it.

If you can, do visit during this rainy season, the atmosphere, the views and all the overall vibe is totally worth it. Go just to relive your childhood and relish the heartwarming food, it’s a must-visit.