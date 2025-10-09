Thursday, October 09, 2025

Birdwatcher

Greater Coucal

The photo was taken by Naser Ahmed, a photographer with a deep passion for bird and wildlife photography

Greater Coucal. Photo: Naser Ahmed
Update : 09 Oct 2025, 09:00 AM

The Greater Coucal (Centropus sinensis), locally known in Bangladesh as Boro Kubo, is a striking bird commonly found across the country in gardens, scrublands, and village backyards. With its glossy black body, chestnut wings, and deep, resonant “coop-coop” calls, it’s hard to miss. Despite belonging to the cuckoo family, unlike many of its cousins, it doesn’t shirk parental duties—building its own nest and raising its chicks with care. In rural folklore, its booming calls are often seen as omens of rain or change in weather. This photo was taken in Dhaka.

The photo was taken by Naser Ahmed, a photographer with a deep passion for bird and wildlife photography.

Topics:

