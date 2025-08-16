Janmashtami: Celebration of love, harmony

The rhythmic beats of drums and vibrant decorations in temples mark one of the most cherished celebrations for the Hindu community in Bangladesh—Krishna Janmashtami. The festival commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, worshipped worldwide as the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, admired as a divine hero, philosopher, and the eternal embodiment of love and righteousness.

From the Dhakeshwari National Temple in Dhaka to village shrines across the country, Janmashtami resonates not only as a religious observance but also as a symbol of cultural unity.

The tale of birth and purpose

According to Hindu belief, Krishna was born over 5,000 years ago in Mathura, India, during a time of chaos. His parents were imprisoned by Kans, the king of Mathura, who feared a prophecy that Devaki’s eighth son would bring about his downfall.

On the night of Krishna’s birth, his father, Vasudeva, placed him in a casket and, despite heavy rains, carried him across the Yamuna River to safety in Gokul. The legend of his birth has been retold through sculptures, dance, and song, symbolizing divine intervention in times of turmoil.

For devotees in Bangladesh, the story is a beacon of hope, teaching resilience and the triumph of truth over evil. It also embodies values of courage, determination, and virtue in the face of hardship.

Observances in Bangladesh

Janmashtami in Bangladesh begins with fasting, devotional songs, and recitations from the holy Bhagavad Gita and Bhagavata Purana. At Dhakeshwari Temple, devotees gather from across the nation to sing kirtans and praise Krishna for showing mankind the true path of life.

Devotees dress the deity in yellow silk and peacock feathers, offering fruits and sweets as symbols of love and devotion. The celebration transforms temples and streets into a living theatre, where faith finds a visible expression through music, dance, and ritual.

The divine knowledge

In the Bhagavad Gita, Krishna imparts guidance to Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra, offering timeless wisdom on righteousness, duty, and the soul. His words— “Whenever righteousness is on the decline, unrighteousness is in the ascendant, for the protection of the virtuous, for the abolishment of evil-doers, and for establishing righteousness, I manifest from age to age”—are often recited by devotees during Janmashtami.

In times of crisis, Krishna’s teachings serve as inspiration and a reminder of moral clarity.

Religious harmony

Bangladesh has a long tradition of shared festivals and cultural exchange among its Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist communities, despite being a Muslim-majority country. People of all backgrounds offer greetings and participate in temple festivities.

Authorities extend support through traffic and security management, reflecting a collective responsibility for preserving cultural traditions. Greetings also come from the highest offices of the nation, including the president and chief adviser —reinforcing that festivals belong to the nation as a whole, not to any single class or religion.

In a country where diverse faiths coexist, such harmony fosters unity and friendship, creating spaces where kindness and respect flourish across differences.

A living tradition

Even today, the music from Krishna’s flute connects people on a spiritual level, inspiring inner peace. As Bangladesh celebrates Janmashtami at dawn, Krishna’s teachings continue to resonate, reminding all that light ultimately shines on the righteous and courageous who remain steadfast in dark times.