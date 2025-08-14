AFP’s Munir Uz Zaman wins Honorary Mention at Golden Shot Photography Award 2025

Munir Uz Zaman, photojournalist for the Agence France-Presse (AFP) in Bangladesh, was recently felicitated with the honorary mention at the Golden Shot Photography Award 2025.

He obtained the award in the series photo section under editorial and press category.

Munir has been the recipient of several awards and honors in the past, including the Foreign Correspondent Club of Hong Kong and Amnesty International, Human Rights Press Award in 2012 and 2014, Foreign Correspondent Club of Thailand Prize for Spot News in 2012, and more.

His publications and media coverage include features in The New York Times, The Guardian, The Washington Post, The Wall

Street Journal, LA Times, The Times of India, and others.

His portrait photograph of Tashnuva Anan Shishir, Bangladesh’s first transgender news anchor, was featured in Time Magazine’s Top 100 Photos of 2021.

A graduate of Pathshala-South Asian Institute of Photography, he is also a faculty member at Counterfoto in Dhaka, where he teaches aspects of photojournalism.

Munir has been working with the AFP since December 2008, where he has covered several international assignments apart from Bangladesh, such as being embedded with the US Army in Afghanistan in 2012, Pope Francis’ visit in 2016 to Sri Lanka, as well as the country’s subsequent elections that year, and more.

He previously worked at BDNews24 and Driknews Agency.