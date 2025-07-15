Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Cute or cursed? The rise and fall of Labubu dolls

Labubu dolls, once a celebrity favourite, are now caught in an online panic linking them to ancient demon Pazuzu.

Photo: Collected
Update : 15 Jul 2025, 08:55 PM

Labubu dolls are small, furry toys with big grins and sharp teeth. They were created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung and made by Chinese company POP MART.

At first, people loved them. Celebrities like Rihanna and Dua Lipa were seen with Labubus hanging from their bags. Fans lined up for hours and paid big money to collect them.

But now, things have changed. A strange theory online says Labubus are cursed and linked to a demon named Pazuzu.

Pazuzu comes from ancient Mesopotamian myths. He’s known for his scary smile and was the demon in the movie "The Exorcist." Some people think Labubu dolls look like him.

One TikTok user posted a video burning her Labubu. She said the toy ruined her life and warned others not to buy one.

Others on social media are doing the same. Some are blessing their dolls in church. Some say they feel strange energy around them.

The theory spread fast. People shared pictures comparing Labubus to Pazuzu. Some even said The Simpsons predicted it in a Halloween episode from 2017.

But experts say there’s no real link. Pazuzu has wings, claws, and a scary face. Labubus are fluffy and cartoon-like. The artist says he was inspired by Nordic fairy tales, not demons.

Still, the panic continues. Some call it a new version of "satanic panic," like when people feared Furbies or Pokémon cards in the past.

Whether you believe the theory or not, it shows how fast ideas can spread online. A cute toy can turn into a scary story overnight.

