AI-powered international English learning app ‘ELSA Speak’ officially launches in Bangladesh

Language is not just a tool for communication—it is a powerful means of building confidence. Whether it's applying for jobs, studying abroad, attending office meetings, or navigating social situations, proficiency in English has become increasingly essential. Against this backdrop, the globally acclaimed and award-winning English learning app, ELSA Speak, has officially launched in Bangladesh. This AI-powered language learning solution not only simplifies the learning process but also boosts user confidence significantly.

A special event was held on July 25 at The Westin Dhaka to celebrate the official launch of ELSA Speak in Bangladesh. The event was graced by senior government officials, international guests, academics, corporate representatives, and leaders from the local technology and education sectors.

High-resolution screenshots, brand guidelines, and demo videos were presented at the event to better showcase the collaborative effort of technology and language education.

The Bangladesh launch of ELSA Speak has been made possible through the initiative of Backben Limited, a leading international ISO-certified ed-tech organization that has been working in Bangladesh’s large-scale education sector since 2013. Backben has extended its footprint beyond Bangladesh to countries like Japan, the USA, UK, South Korea, and various Middle Eastern nations, offering affordable digital education and smart learning solutions. The organization delivers comprehensive 360-degree educational solutions and has been actively involved in projects with renowned international agencies such as the World Bank, UNDP, USAID, ADB, and JICA.

ELSA Speak is an international app that began its journey in Silicon Valley, USA in 2015 and now boasts over 80 million users across 190+ countries. The app uses advanced AI technology to help users improve pronunciation, fluency, and spoken English confidence. With its cutting-edge speech recognition system, ELSA listens to users’ speech and provides instant feedback, enabling them to learn correct pronunciation and natural speaking rhythms.

The chief guest at the launch event was Dr. Neyamat Ullah Bhuiyan, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment. Mr. Md. Mahbub-Ul-Alam, Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, attended as the special guest.

Will Polese, Vice President of Revenue at ELSA Corporation, was present to sign the partnership agreement and deliver insights into how ELSA works. Representing Backben Limited were Chairman & Managing Director Abdul Matin Sheikh Mahin, Executive Director Arif Ullah Khan, and Director of Human Resources Aminur Rahman.

Will Polese elaborated on how ELSA identifies individual weaknesses and creates personalized learning plans tailored to each user. He emphasized that this feature differentiates ELSA from any other English learning app on the market. Globally, millions use ELSA to enhance their English skills—especially those seeking international employment, higher education, or work in English-speaking environments.

Abdul Matin Sheikh Mahin, Chairman of Backben Limited, stated that the organization has long worked to empower students with digital education. Through the partnership with ELSA, a modern AI-based English learning platform has now been introduced in Bangladesh. He believes that this app will become a valuable tool for the country’s youth.

At the event, Imran Hossain, a successful ELSA user who scored 7.5 in IELTS, shared his experience. He explained how using ELSA in his daily routine greatly improved his pronunciation and confidence. He particularly praised the app’s feedback system and variety of practice exercises.

An English teacher also shared her experience, stating that ELSA helped her significantly in enhancing her teaching capabilities and language skills. According to her, the app is extremely effective for improving pronunciation and fluency, and if widely used, it could significantly elevate English education quality in Bangladesh.

To make subscriptions easier for Bangladeshi users, convenient payment options such as mobile banking (bKash, Nagad, Rocket) and card payments have been integrated.

The app is available on Google Play Store and Apple Store, and can also be accessed through the elsaspeak.com website.

The arrival of ELSA Speak in Bangladesh is more than just the launch of an app—it marks the opening of new doors for millions of students, young professionals, and job seekers preparing to enter the global workforce.

With the synergy of Backben Limited’s infrastructure and expertise and ELSA’s AI technology, the initiative is expected to play a pivotal role in transforming the education landscape and advancing linguistic competence in Bangladesh.