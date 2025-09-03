DSE sees highest turnover in more than a year

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) recorded its highest turnover in a year on Wednesday, surpassing the previous peak seen on August 11, 2024.

On the fourth trading day, shares and units worth Tk1,397 crore changed hands on the DSE, the highest single-day turnover so far in 2025.

Earlier, the highest turnover was Tk2,010 crore recorded on August 11 last year.

The DSE’s key index, DSEX, gained 10 points, while the Shariah-based DSES and the blue-chip DS30 indices closed almost flat.

Of the 396 companies traded, prices rose for 184 issues, declined for 165, and remained unchanged for 47.

Market data showed most ‘A’ category stocks, which generally offer the highest dividends, advanced, while ‘B’ and ‘Z’ category shares saw losses.

In the block market, 28 companies traded shares worth Tk40 crore, with Khan Brothers topping the list with Tk12 crore in transactions.

Intech Limited led the DSE gainers with over 9% rise, while HR Textile declined the most, losing 10%.

The upward momentum was mirrored in the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), where the broad index rose by 78 points.

Among the 242 companies traded on the CSE, prices increased for 123, declined for 94, and remained unchanged for 25.

The turnover on the CSE stood at Tk21 crore, up from Tk14 crore in the previous session.

Intech Limited also topped the CSE gainers with a 10% rise, while Fareast Finance and Investment Ltd slumped 10% to become the worst performer.