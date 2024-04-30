Olympic Industries reports modest quarterly earnings

Biscuit maker Olympic Industries has generated steady profits during the third quarter, thanks to a decent growth in its revenue.

The company posted a net profit of Tk42.3 crore or an earnings of Tk2.12 per share over the January-March 2024 period, registering a growth of 3.9% in comparison to the same quarter in the previous year.

Olympic Industries published the financials on its website after a board meeting was held on Monday in this regard.

Sales revenue for the quarter stood at Tk655.4 crore, growing by 7.2% against the same quarter last year.

This quarter marks a rebound in sales as the company witnessed de-growth in revenue during the earlier two quarters of the fiscal year.

Higher revenue may result from either an increase in product prices or an increase in the volume sold, informed an equity research analyst.

Stock price of the company closed at Tk142.7 on Monday at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Since March 2024, one of the sponsor directors, Aziz Mohammad Bhai has purchased 2.7 million shares of the company at the prevailing market price.

Currently as on March 31, the sponsors and directors of the company hold 44.50% of its shares, while the institutional investors 18.17%, foreign 24.23% and general investors 13.10%.

Olympic Industries was listed with the Dhaka bourse in 1989.