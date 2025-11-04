Community Bank, SplitPay Bangladesh to empower youth through digital financial innovation

Community Bank Bangladesh PLC has entered into a strategic collaboration with SplitPay Bangladesh Limited, an emerging fintech startup, to explore innovative financial solutions aimed at making digital payments more accessible, flexible, and inclusive for the youth of Bangladesh.

This partnership reflects Community Bank’s vision to drive digital transformation and strengthen financial inclusion by supporting forward-thinking fintech solutions that address real needs in the market.

Together, Community Bank and SplitPay aim to develop smarter, more convenient, and technology-driven financial services that empower students and young professionals across the country.

Kimiwa Saddat, managing director (current charge) of Community Bank Bangladesh PLC, and Jubair Mahmud Pulock, founder & CEO of SplitPay Bangladesh Limited, signed and exchanged the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at the bank’s head office in Dhaka.

Also present at the signing ceremony were Md Tanjim Morshed Bhuiyan, CITO, head of DFS & deputy head of RMD; Md Ariful Islam, head of corporate banking and head of business (branch); Md Mamun ur Rahman, head of ADC and head of MD’s coordination team; and other senior officials from Community Bank.

From SplitPay, Insaf Mahmud, co-founder & chief marketing officer, and Mir Mutasim Hossain, co-founder & chief technology officer, attended the event.

The collaboration marks a forward-looking step toward promoting responsible, tech-driven financial inclusion and supporting Bangladesh’s growing digital ecosystem.

Through this initiative, Community Bank continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation, partnership, and empowering the next generation with smarter financial solutions.