Tuesday, November 04, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Community Bank, SplitPay Bangladesh to empower youth through digital financial innovation

Together, Community Bank and SplitPay aim to develop smarter, more convenient, and technology-driven financial services that empower students and young professionals across the country

Update : 04 Nov 2025, 06:13 PM

Community Bank Bangladesh PLC has entered into a strategic collaboration with SplitPay Bangladesh Limited, an emerging fintech startup, to explore innovative financial solutions aimed at making digital payments more accessible, flexible, and inclusive for the youth of Bangladesh.

This partnership reflects Community Bank’s vision to drive digital transformation and strengthen financial inclusion by supporting forward-thinking fintech solutions that address real needs in the market.

Together, Community Bank and SplitPay aim to develop smarter, more convenient, and technology-driven financial services that empower students and young professionals across the country.

Kimiwa Saddat, managing director (current charge) of Community Bank Bangladesh PLC, and Jubair Mahmud Pulock, founder & CEO of SplitPay Bangladesh Limited, signed and exchanged the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at the bank’s head office in Dhaka.

Also present at the signing ceremony were Md Tanjim Morshed Bhuiyan, CITO, head of DFS & deputy head of RMD; Md Ariful Islam, head of corporate banking and head of business (branch); Md Mamun ur Rahman, head of ADC and head of MD’s coordination team; and other senior officials from Community Bank.

From SplitPay, Insaf Mahmud, co-founder & chief marketing officer, and Mir Mutasim Hossain, co-founder & chief technology officer, attended the event.

The collaboration marks a forward-looking step toward promoting responsible, tech-driven financial inclusion and supporting Bangladesh’s growing digital ecosystem.

Through this initiative, Community Bank continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation, partnership, and empowering the next generation with smarter financial solutions.

Read More

Pubali Bank donates microbus to Bangladesh Medical College

Dhaka Bank inks strategic payroll banking partnership with Sparkle Knit Composite

Ai Avatar Bangladesh launches country’s first emotional AI app

Prime Bank, Rangs to offer discounts on Mitsubishi vehicles to clients

Govt’s 7th Sukuk in the offing

19th Bangladesh Denim Expo kicks off Wednesday

Latest News

TIB: Over 50% of govt climate fund lost to corruption

Dengue: 4 dead, 1101 hospitalized in 24hrs

Turkiye, Muslim allies say Palestinian self-rule key to Gaza future

42-year-old man dies as train hits him at Uttara

Pubali Bank donates microbus to Bangladesh Medical College

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x