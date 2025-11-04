Pubali Bank donates microbus to Bangladesh Medical College

Pubali Bank PLC has donated a microbus to Bangladesh Medical College as part of its social responsibility.

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank PLC, was present as chief guest at the event organized at the auditorium of Bangladesh Medical College and officially handed over the keys of the microbus.

The event, chaired by Prof Dr Mohammad Jalaluddin Iqbal, principal of Bangladesh Medical College, was attended by its executive committee co-chairman Engineer Khandaker Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, honorary secretary Major General Md. Rafiqul Islam, honorary treasurer Engineer GM Jainal Abedin Bhuiyua, chairman of the governing body of Bangladesh Medical College Prof Dr Kazi Mazharul Islam, deputy managing director of the bank Md Shahnewaz Khan, general manager and Dhaka north region head AKM Abdur Raqib, and Dhanmondi branch head and deputy general manager Niger Sultana.

At that time, doctors, students and hospital officials along with senior officials of both the institutions were present.

At the end of the program, Pubali Bank PLC's managing director and CEO Mohammad Ali planted a tree at the future campus of Bangladesh Medical College.

Mohammad Ali said that Pubali Bank has always been working for the welfare of the society.

“We have special attention in the education and health sectors. Pubali Bank does not do business only to earn profit, but also has a sense of social responsibility. In view of this, a microbus has been gifted to Bangladesh Medical College.”

He further said that this gift will serve as a symbol of friendship and mutual cooperation between the two traditional institutions in the coming days.