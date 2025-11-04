Tuesday, November 04, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Pubali Bank donates microbus to Bangladesh Medical College

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank PLC, was present as chief guest at the event 

Update : 04 Nov 2025, 06:10 PM

Pubali Bank PLC has donated a microbus to Bangladesh Medical College as part of its social responsibility.

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank PLC, was present as chief guest at the event organized at the auditorium of Bangladesh Medical College and officially handed over the keys of the microbus.

The event, chaired by Prof Dr Mohammad Jalaluddin Iqbal, principal of Bangladesh Medical College, was attended by its executive committee co-chairman Engineer Khandaker Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, honorary secretary Major General Md. Rafiqul Islam, honorary treasurer Engineer GM Jainal Abedin Bhuiyua, chairman of the governing body of Bangladesh Medical College Prof Dr Kazi Mazharul Islam, deputy managing director of the bank Md Shahnewaz Khan, general manager and Dhaka north region head AKM Abdur Raqib, and Dhanmondi branch head and deputy general manager Niger Sultana.

At that time, doctors, students and hospital officials along with senior officials of both the institutions were present.

At the end of the program, Pubali Bank PLC's managing director and CEO Mohammad Ali planted a tree at the future campus of Bangladesh Medical College.

Mohammad Ali said that Pubali Bank has always been working for the welfare of the society.

“We have special attention in the education and health sectors. Pubali Bank does not do business only to earn profit, but also has a sense of social responsibility. In view of this, a microbus has been gifted to Bangladesh Medical College.”

He further said that this gift will serve as a symbol of friendship and mutual cooperation between the two traditional institutions in the coming days.

Read More

Community Bank, SplitPay Bangladesh to empower youth through digital financial innovation

Dhaka Bank inks strategic payroll banking partnership with Sparkle Knit Composite

Ai Avatar Bangladesh launches country’s first emotional AI app

Prime Bank, Rangs to offer discounts on Mitsubishi vehicles to clients

Govt’s 7th Sukuk in the offing

19th Bangladesh Denim Expo kicks off Wednesday

Latest News

TIB: Over 50% of govt climate fund lost to corruption

Dengue: 4 dead, 1101 hospitalized in 24hrs

Turkiye, Muslim allies say Palestinian self-rule key to Gaza future

42-year-old man dies as train hits him at Uttara

Community Bank, SplitPay Bangladesh to empower youth through digital financial innovation

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x