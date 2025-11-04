Tuesday, November 04, 2025

Prime Bank, Rangs to offer discounts on Mitsubishi vehicles to clients

Under this partnership, Prime Bank customers will be entitled to special pricing when purchasing Mitsubishi Vehicles in Bangladesh

Update : 04 Nov 2025, 04:12 PM

Prime Bank PLC customers in Bangladesh will now enjoy exclusive discounts on Mitsubishi vehicles.

Rangs Limited is the authorized distributor for Mitsubishi vehicles in Bangladesh.

In this regard an agreement was signed recently at Prime Bank’s Corporate Office in Dhaka.

Under this partnership, Prime Bank customers will be entitled to special pricing when purchasing Mitsubishi Vehicles in Bangladesh.

This initiative reflects Prime Bank’s ongoing commitment to enhancing customer benefits by offering premium lifestyle privileges and superior service experiences.

The agreement was signed by Mamur Ahmed, senior executive vice president & head of branch distribution, on behalf of Prime Bank, and Mohammad Hamdur Rahaman (Simon), chief executive officer, on behalf of Rangs Limited.

The ceremony was also attended by Joarder Tanvir Faisal, executive vice president & head of cards and retail asset of Prime Bank; Mohammad Fahim Hossain, divisional head of marketing of Rangs Limited, along with other senior officials from both organizations.

Through this collaboration, Prime Bank further strengthens its pledge to deliver premium lifestyle advantages for its customers and employees, enriching their overall banking and lifestyle journey.

