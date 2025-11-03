Monday, November 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

AB Bank opens collection booth at Mirpur BCIC College

The booth was jointly inaugurated by Syed Mizanur Rahman, managing director & CEO of AB Bank PLC, and Colonel Md Tauhidul Islam, principal of Mirpur BCIC College

Update : 03 Nov 2025, 05:26 PM

AB Bank PLC has inaugurated a dedicated collection booth at Mirpur BCIC College to provide comprehensive and modern banking services.

Operated under the Bank’s Mirpur Branch, the booth will facilitate all types of financial collections for the college and offer payroll services to its teachers and staff.

The booth was jointly inaugurated by Syed Mizanur Rahman, managing director & CEO of AB Bank PLC, and Colonel Md Tauhidul Islam, principal of Mirpur BCIC College.

Also present at the inauguration ceremony were Md Zakir Hossain Talukder, vice principal of Mirpur BCIC College; Taufiq Hassan, head of retail banking division, AB Bank; Feeda Hasan Shahed, head of payroll & school banking, AB Bank; Md Arifuzzaman, manager of Mirpur branch, AB Bank; along with other senior officials from both institutions.

This initiative reflects AB Bank’s ongoing efforts to strengthen partnerships with educational institutions and promote digital and accessible banking solutions across Bangladesh.

Read More

ACI Renewable Energy, GoodWe to advance green power solutions in Bangladesh

Enamul Haque Dolon new Bajus president

BB unveils foreign currency-Taka swap to boost liquidity for exporters

Amir Khasru: Capacity buildup first, then LDC graduation

Remittances in October reach $2.56bn

Bank Asia, Guardian Life Insurance ink deal

Latest News

Dengue crisis deepens: 5 dead, 1,147 hospitalized in 24hrs

Testimonies near completion in 3 plot scam cases against Hasina, 46 others

Louvre heist: Amateurs, not professionals, carried out theft

CU student Mamun's skull successfully transplanted after 2 months

Defamation case filed against Nasiruddin Patwary

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x