AB Bank opens collection booth at Mirpur BCIC College

AB Bank PLC has inaugurated a dedicated collection booth at Mirpur BCIC College to provide comprehensive and modern banking services.

Operated under the Bank’s Mirpur Branch, the booth will facilitate all types of financial collections for the college and offer payroll services to its teachers and staff.

The booth was jointly inaugurated by Syed Mizanur Rahman, managing director & CEO of AB Bank PLC, and Colonel Md Tauhidul Islam, principal of Mirpur BCIC College.

Also present at the inauguration ceremony were Md Zakir Hossain Talukder, vice principal of Mirpur BCIC College; Taufiq Hassan, head of retail banking division, AB Bank; Feeda Hasan Shahed, head of payroll & school banking, AB Bank; Md Arifuzzaman, manager of Mirpur branch, AB Bank; along with other senior officials from both institutions.

This initiative reflects AB Bank’s ongoing efforts to strengthen partnerships with educational institutions and promote digital and accessible banking solutions across Bangladesh.