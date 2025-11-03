BB unveils foreign currency-Taka swap to boost liquidity for exporters

Bangladesh Bank on Monday launched a foreign currency and Taka swap facility to provide short-term working capital to exporters.

Under this facility, exporters will now be able to take cash flow facility in taka instead of exchanging their export earnings in foreign currency (Dollar, Euro, etc.)

The Foreign Exchange Policy Department of Bangladesh Bank issued a circular in this regard.

In it, banks have been authorized to provide this new facility to exporters.

According to Bangladesh Bank sources, a swap is a type of exchange agreement where the exporter gives his foreign currency to the bank for a specific period and takes back the same amount of currency at the end of the specified period.

During this period, the exporter can use the facility of that Taka. That is, the exporter will get the opportunity to conduct his business in Taka while retaining the foreign currency.

According to the circular, the maximum period of the swap facility is 30 days. The bank can provide this facility against the exporter's pool account or retention quota (ERQ) account.

Settlement of the transaction is mandatory at the end of the term.

The swap rate or 'swap point' will be determined based on the difference in interest or profit rates of the two currencies (Taka and foreign currency).

Bangladesh Bank has clarified that this is not a loan or financing; rather, it is a temporary exchange agreement.

Banks have been instructed to conduct swap activities by following proper risk management, liquidity control and internal audit processes.

Exporters will have to confirm in writing that they are aware of the terms of the agreement, exchange rate and associated risks.

The use of money received from the swap has also been restricted.

The circular states that this money can only be used for export-oriented purposes - such as production costs, purchase of raw materials, transportation or other business expenses. Under no circumstances can it be used for speculative or non-commercial transactions.

Reduce liquidity pressure on exporters

Bangladesh Bank officials believe that this initiative will help exporters increase the flow of money without having to sell foreign currency.

As a result, on the one hand, the pressure on the dollar market will be reduced to some extent, and on the other hand, exporters will be able to ensure maximum utilization of their income.

The circular also instructs that all types of swap transactions should be properly recorded and reports should be submitted to Bangladesh Bank regularly.