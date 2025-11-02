Sunday, November 02, 2025

Bank Asia, Guardian Life Insurance ink deal

Under this partnership, Bank Asia's Star Savers and Remitters will now enjoy exclusive insurance facilities from Guardian Life Insurance — ensuring greater financial security and peace of mind

Update : 02 Nov 2025, 07:00 PM

Bank Asia PLC has signed a partnership agreement with Guardian Life Insurance Limited to provide exclusive privileges for its customers.

Under this partnership, Bank Asia’s Star Savers and Remitters will now enjoy exclusive insurance facilities from Guardian Life Insurance — ensuring greater financial security and peace of mind.

Syed Zulker Nayen, deputy managing director & head of retail banking, along with Md Shaminoor Rahman, head of MSME, and Md Zia Arfin, head of international division from Bank Asia, attended the official signing ceremony held on October 29 at Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar, Dhaka.

Sheikh Rakibul Karim, acting CEO, and Ahmed Ishtiaque Mahmud, head of bancassurance from Guardian Life Insurance, were also present, along with senior officials from both organizations.

