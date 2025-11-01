Standard Bank holds 419th board meeting

The 419th board meeting of Shariah-based Standard Bank PLC was held on October 30 at the bank’s boardroom, head office, Dhaka.

Chairman of the board of directors Mohammed Abdul Aziz presided over the meeting.

It was attended by vice chairman AKM Abdul Alim, director & founder vice chairman Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, directors Ashok Kumar Saha, SAM Hossain, Mohammed Shamsul Alam, Md Zahedul Hoque, Ashit Kumar Saha, Jhahedul Alam, and independent directors Golam Hafiz Ahmed & Khondoker Rumy Ehsanul Huq.

Md Habibur Rahman, managing director; Md Siddiqur Rahman, deputy managing director, Md Mizanur Rahman, company secretary, and Mohammad Salah Uddin, chief financial officer of the bank, were also present in the meeting.