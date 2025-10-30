IFIC Bank raises awareness on money laundering prevention, terrorist financing

Under the guidance and cooperation of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), the country’s largest bank, IFIC Bank, organized an awareness program on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing" for the senior officials of the bank.

Managing Director of the bank Syed Mansur Mustafa inaugurated the program at the IFIC Tower in Old Paltan, Dhaka, on Thursday, with Jaynul Abedeen, joint director of BFIU, attending as a resource person.

At the beginning of the event, deputy managing director and chief anti-money laundering compliance officer of the bank Monitur Rahman delivered the welcome address.

Jaynul Abedeen, joint director of BFIU, as the resource person, gave a detailed discussion on the existing laws, regulations, and the circulars and directives issued by BFIU.

The awareness program was also attended by the bank’s deputy managing directors, heads of various departments, and branch managers of corporate branches.

The session emphasized the proper adherence to the existing laws, regulations, and the circulars and directives issued by BFIU for the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing.