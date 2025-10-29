Mercantile Bank holds training on risk awareness

Mercantile Bank Training Institute (MBTI) organized a daylong “Training on Risk Awareness” aiming to enhance employees’ understanding of risk management and promote a culture of risk awareness across all levels of the bank on October 26.

A total of 48 officials from different branches and divisions of the Bank participated in the program.

Deputy managing director & chief risk officer (CRO) of MBPLC Md Zakir Hossain was present at the inaugural session as chief guest.

The event was chaired by SM Salim Uddin, head of training & development.

Faculty member of the training institute, Miaraz Hossen Gazi and Shahin Akther, were also in attendance among others.

The chief guest emphasized the importance of building a proactive risk culture within the organization to ensure sustainable growth and sound governance.

He urged participants to apply their learning to strengthen the bank’s operational resilience and compliance framework.

The training covered key aspects of risk management fundamentals, practical approaches to identifying risk factors, and ways to incorporate risk awareness into daily banking operations.