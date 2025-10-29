Pubali Bank, Bangladesh Medical University ink deal

Pubali Bank PLC. and Bangladesh Medical University (BMU) has signed an agreement for implementation of Online Ticketing System of OPD for Bangladesh Medical University.

From now patients can purchase outpatient tickets online from home without having to stand in long queue.

Vice Chancellor (Acting) Professor Dr Md Shahinul Alam of Bangladesh Medical University, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Pubali Bank PLC Mohammad Ali, Pro Vice Chancellor (Administration) Professor Dr Md Abul Kalam Azad of Bangladesh Medical University, Pro Vice Chancellor (Research & Development) Professor Dr Md Mujibur Rahman Hawlader, Registrar of Bangladesh Medical University Professor Dr Md Nazrul Islam, Deputy Managing Director of Pubali Bank PLC Md Shahnewaz Khan, and GM & Regional Manager, Dhaka Central Zone of Pubali Bank PLC Abu Laich Md Samsujjaman were present at the ceremony.

Md Rabiul Alam, DGM & head of the ADC Division of Pubali Bank PLC, and Professor Dr Nahreen Akhtar, treasurer of Bangladesh Medical University, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organization.

Endra Mohan Sutradhar, GM, head of SDD & CTO (TC) of Pubali Bank PLC, Mst Masuma Khatun, DGM & head of Shahbagh Avenue branch of Pubali Bank PLC, Md Shamsul Alam, AGM, ADC Division of Pubali Bank PLC, along with other senior officials from both the organizations were also present.