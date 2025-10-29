Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

ONE Bank obtains ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certificate

Sohel Azad, country manager, Bureau Veritas (Bangladesh) Pvt Ltd, handed over the certificate to Shabbir Ahmed, managing director (current charge) of ONE Bank

Update : 29 Oct 2025, 03:18 PM

ONE Bank has been awarded ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certificate by the French-based certification authority Bureau Veritas (Bangladesh) Pvt Ltd for fulfilling the requirements of the ISO 27001:2022 standard.

This is an international standard that specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, and maintaining an Information Security Management System (ISMS).

Bureau Veritas (Bangladesh) had conducted an audit of the IT Operation, Data Center, and Disaster Recovery Site of the bank for verifying the bank’s status to ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Standard.

Sohel Azad, country manager, Bureau Veritas (Bangladesh) Pvt Ltd, handed over the certificate to Shabbir Ahmed, managing director (current charge) of ONE Bank at the Bank’s CHQ on October 23.

John Sarkar, adviser of ONE Securities Limited (a ONE Bank subsidiary), Md Anwarul Islam, DMD & head of legal affairs & recovery division, along with other senior officials of ONE Bank, iota and Bureau Veritas were present at the ceremony.

ONE Bank has been certified in ISO 27001:2013 version since 2022.      

Read More

Standard Bank Securities holds 51st board meeting

Bata posts 20% turnover growth in Q3’25

French Ambassador visits 2 Snowtex factories in Dhamrai

Mercantile Bank holds training on risk awareness

Pubali Bank, Bangladesh Medical University ink deal

Al-Arafah Islami Bank holds 442nd board meeting

Latest News

Sudan conflict deepens as paramilitary seizes Darfur, raising fears of national split

DMTCL: No safety risks in metro rail operations

64 killed in war-like Rio drug raids

Standard Bank Securities holds 51st board meeting

Study: Climate inaction causing millions of avoidable deaths

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x