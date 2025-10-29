ONE Bank obtains ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certificate

ONE Bank has been awarded ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certificate by the French-based certification authority Bureau Veritas (Bangladesh) Pvt Ltd for fulfilling the requirements of the ISO 27001:2022 standard.

This is an international standard that specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, and maintaining an Information Security Management System (ISMS).

Bureau Veritas (Bangladesh) had conducted an audit of the IT Operation, Data Center, and Disaster Recovery Site of the bank for verifying the bank’s status to ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Standard.

Sohel Azad, country manager, Bureau Veritas (Bangladesh) Pvt Ltd, handed over the certificate to Shabbir Ahmed, managing director (current charge) of ONE Bank at the Bank’s CHQ on October 23.

John Sarkar, adviser of ONE Securities Limited (a ONE Bank subsidiary), Md Anwarul Islam, DMD & head of legal affairs & recovery division, along with other senior officials of ONE Bank, iota and Bureau Veritas were present at the ceremony.

ONE Bank has been certified in ISO 27001:2013 version since 2022.