EBL holds seminar on financial literacy to inspire youths

Eastern Bank (EBL) organized an exclusive seminar on financial literacy titled EBL Campus Connect: Inspiring New Generation in Banking” at North South University (NSU) recently.

The event was aimed at inspiring and empowering university students with practical insights into modern banking and financial literacy.

More than 300 students from different departments of North South University actively participated in the session.

Speakers from both EBL and Bangladesh Bank emphasized the importance of financial awareness among youth and how structured financial planning can empower students to take control of their future.

EBL made an audiovisual presentation showcasing the bank’s corporate overview and student banking segment.

After the keynote session, an engaging question and answer segment was held where students actively interacted with the EBL officials.

The EBL representatives answered to various queries from students regarding banking services, student financial planning, and career prospects in the banking industry.

EBL representatives highlighted several youth-centric banking solutions including the Campus Account, Student File, and Edu Savings Plan, designed to support students’ financial goals both locally and abroad.

The seminar was attended by Abeda Rahim, additional director, Financial Inclusion Department, Bangladesh Bank; AKM Waresul Karim, professor and dean; FJ Mohaimen, assistant professor and chair, Department of Accounting and Finance, School of Business and Economics, NSU; M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and head of retail and SME banking, and Sarmin Atik, head of liability and wealth management, EBL.