Islami Bank leads day-long events to promote cashless Bangladesh

The roadshow started from the Agrabad intersection, paraded along the Badamtali main road and concluded at Hotel Agrabad in Chittagong

Update : 22 Oct 2025, 06:36 PM

A day-long colorful roadshow, seminar and stall exhibition were held in Chittagong on Wednesday marking the “Cashless Bangladesh Initiative Expansion Campaign,” organized by Bangladesh Bank in collaboration with Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC.

The roadshow started from the Agrabad intersection, paraded along the Badamtali main road and concluded at Hotel Agrabad.

Afterwards, a seminar was held at the hotel. Arif Hossain Khan, executive director and spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank, was present as chief guest.

Rafeza Akter Kanta, director of the Payment Systems Department of Bangladesh Bank, presided over the event while Md Mokbul Hossain, executive director of Bangladesh Bank, Md Altaf Hossain, additional managing director of Islami Bank, SM Sarwar Kamal, chief revenue officer (deputy secretary) and Md Sadi Ur Rahim Jadid, additional deputy commissioner (revenue), were present as special guests.

Md Parwez Anjam Munir, additional director of the Payment Systems Department of Bangladesh Bank, demonstrated a video featuring the Governor’s welcome message along with a presentation on the “Cashless Bangladesh” initiative.

Md Gias Uddin, owner of GS Ads, and Abul Kalam Azad, owner of Baraka Trading, shared their experiences among the clients.

Executives and officials of Bangladesh Bank, officials of different banks, stakeholders from various professions, teachers, students and merchants were present at the seminar.

After the seminar, the guests visited the stalls of different Bangla-QR affiliated banks at 18 different spots in Chattogram City. 

In his speech, the chief guest Arif Hossain Khan said that Bangladesh spends around Tk 20,000 crore annually on cash management. A significant portion of this cost can be saved through digital transactions and banking.

He further stated that when payments for goods or services are made through cash, cards, or cheques, the risks associated with cash transactions are reduced. Therefore, the cashless transaction service initiative has been undertaken.

