Standard Bank holds 418th board meeting

The 418th board meeting of Shariah-based Standard Bank PLC was held on October 19 at the bank’s boardroom, head office, Dhaka.

Chairman of the board of directors Mohammed Abdul Aziz presided over the meeting.

It was also attended by vice chairman AKM Abdul Alim, directors Ashok Kumar Saha, SAM Hossain, Mohammed Shamsul Alam, Md Zahedul Hoque, Ferdous Ali Khan, Ashit Kumar Saha, Jhahedul Alam, and independent director Golam Hafiz Ahmed.

Md Habibur Rahman, managing director; Md Siddiqur Rahman, deputy managing director, and Md Mizanur Rahman, company secretary of the bank, were also present in the meeting.