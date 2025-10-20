Monday, October 20, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Standard Bank holds 418th board meeting

Chairman of the board of directors Mohammed Abdul Aziz presided over the meeting

Update : 20 Oct 2025, 08:00 PM

The 418th board meeting of Shariah-based Standard Bank PLC was held on October 19 at the bank’s boardroom, head office, Dhaka.

Chairman of the board of directors Mohammed Abdul Aziz presided over the meeting.

It was also attended by vice chairman AKM Abdul Alim, directors Ashok Kumar Saha, SAM Hossain, Mohammed Shamsul Alam, Md Zahedul Hoque, Ferdous Ali Khan, Ashit Kumar Saha, Jhahedul Alam, and independent director Golam Hafiz Ahmed.

Md Habibur Rahman, managing director; Md Siddiqur Rahman, deputy managing director, and Md Mizanur Rahman, company secretary of the bank, were also present in the meeting.

Read More

Dhaka Bank holds financial literacy, career counselling program at IUB

Prime Bank appoints Mohammad Jashim Uddin as CFO

Celebrating six years of Kaaruj in Bangladesh

Prime Bank, bti to offer exclusive discounts on flat purchases

Bank Asia wins WSBI SDG Award 2025

IFIC Bank donates computers, books at Holy Family School

Latest News

Dembele returns for PSG after six weeks out

Women’s football squad announced for Thailand friendlies

EU says Israel sanctions still on table despite ceasefire

Rash Purnima: Forest dept sets 5 routes to Dublar Char

Fishing festival celebrated at Buri Dam

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x