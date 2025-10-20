Dhaka Bank holds financial literacy, career counselling program at IUB

Dhaka Bank PLC successfully organized a “Financial Literacy & Career Counselling Program for the Young Students of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB)” on October 14 at the IUB Campus, Bashundhara R/A collaborated by the Office of Career Guidance, Placement and Alumni Relations (CGP&AR) of IUB.

The interactive session led by Md Mostaque Ahmed, deputy managing director of Dhaka Bank PLC, engaged the students in insightful discussions on financial discipline, goal setting, and early career planning.

His session inspired the youth to align their aspirations with sound financial management and professional growth strategies.

The event aimed to instill smart financial habits, enhance career preparedness, and promote entrepreneurial thinking among university students empowering them to become financially confident leaders of tomorrow.

Professor Daniel Wesley Lund, pro-vice chancellor of IUB, graced the occasion as a distinguished guest and delivered an inspiring address, highlighting how financial literacy fosters responsible decision making, independence, and long-term stability for the youth.

The event was also attended by HM Mostafizur Rahman, SEVP & head of retail business division, Md Shofiur Rahman, SVP & deputy head of human resources division, Syed Ghulam Dastagir, SVP & head of communication & branding division, Shams Rumana Rimi, VP & manager, Dhaka Bank Bashundhara Branch, and Mohammad Saifur Rahman, SAVP & head of student banking.

Following the session, a three-day Student Banking Campaign (14-16 October 2025) was inaugurated at the IUB Campus.

Through this campaign, students were offered instant digital account opening facilities and introduced to Dhaka Bank’s suite of youth focused financial products and services, designed to support their academic and professional journeys.

The program embodied the spirit of “Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders with Financial Confidence” and reaffirmed Dhaka Bank PLC’s continued commitment to advancing financial literacy, promoting sustainable youth engagement, and nurturing a financially inclusive generation.