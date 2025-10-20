Prime Bank appoints Mohammad Jashim Uddin as CFO

Prime Bank PLC. has appointed Mohammad Jashim Uddin as chief financial officer (CFO) & head of financial administration division (FAD) with immediate effect.

Md Jashim Uddin has been an integral part of Prime Bank since 2005.

Over the years, he has served in several key leadership positions including Head of ICCD, Head of Risk Management Division and Head of Facility Management Division at Prime Bank along with the role of CEO at Prime Bank Securities, a subsidiary of Prime Bank.

With nearly 25 years of diversified experience across Trust Bank, PKSF and Prime Bank, Jashim brings a wealth of expertise and strategic insight to his new role.

Md Jashim Uddin is a fellow chartered accountant (FCA). Prime Bank congratulates him and wishes him continued success in driving the Bank’s financial excellence and operational efficiency.