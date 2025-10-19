Sunday, October 19, 2025

Prime Bank, bti to offer exclusive discounts on flat purchases

Prime Bank customers will be able to enjoy special price benefits from building technology & ideas ltd (bti), enabling them to access premium residential properties with added financial convenience

Update : 19 Oct 2025, 11:16 PM

Prime Bank PLC. has entered into a strategic partnership with building technology & ideas ltd (bti), one of Bangladesh’s most reputed real estate developers, to offer exclusive discounts on flat purchases for its customers.

A signing ceremony marking this collaboration was recently held at Prime Bank’s corporate office in Gulshan.

Under this agreement, Prime Bank customers will be able to enjoy special price benefits from building technology & ideas ltd (bti), enabling them to access premium residential properties with added financial convenience.

The agreement was signed by M Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank PLC, and FR Khan, managing director of building technology & ideas ltd (bti).

The signing ceremony was also attended by Mamur Ahmed, SEVP & head of branch distribution of Prime Bank, and Mashrur Hasan Mim, executive director- marketing of building technology & ideas ltd (bti), along with other senior officials from both organizations.

Through this partnership, Prime Bank reinforces its commitment to delivering lifestyle-driven financial solutions that add value to its customers’ aspirations and enhance their overall banking experience.

