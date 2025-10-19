Bank Asia wins WSBI SDG Award 2025

Bank Asia PLC has been honored with the WSBI SDG Award 2025 in recognition of its outstanding contribution to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The bank received accolades across five key categories — inclusive banking and social impact, economic growth and empowerment, digital transformation and technological innovation, climate finance, and customer education.

The award was presented to Romo Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of Bank Asia PLC, by Peter Simon, CEO of the World Savings and Retail Banking Institute (WSBI), at a ceremony held in Washington, DC on October 15.

Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, deputy managing director and head of channel banking of Bank Asia PLC, was also present at the event.

Bank Asia participated in the WSBI-ESBG SDG Data Survey 2025 and the WSBI-ESBG SDG Awards, initiatives that recognize member institutions demonstrating exemplary commitment to sustainability, inclusivity, and social progress.

This international recognition reaffirms Bank Asia’s unwavering dedication to fostering sustainable development and creating meaningful, positive change in the lives of individuals and communities through innovative and inclusive banking practices.