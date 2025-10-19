Sunday, October 19, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Bank Asia wins WSBI SDG Award 2025

The award was presented to Romo Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of Bank Asia PLC, by Peter Simon, CEO of the World Savings and Retail Banking Institute (WSBI)

Update : 19 Oct 2025, 04:52 PM

Bank Asia PLC has been honored with the WSBI SDG Award 2025 in recognition of its outstanding contribution to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The bank received accolades across five key categories — inclusive banking and social impact, economic growth and empowerment, digital transformation and technological innovation, climate finance, and customer education.

The award was presented to Romo Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of Bank Asia PLC, by Peter Simon, CEO of the World Savings and Retail Banking Institute (WSBI), at a ceremony held in Washington, DC on October 15.

Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, deputy managing director and head of channel banking of Bank Asia PLC, was also present at the event.

Bank Asia participated in the WSBI-ESBG SDG Data Survey 2025 and the WSBI-ESBG SDG Awards, initiatives that recognize member institutions demonstrating exemplary commitment to sustainability, inclusivity, and social progress.

This international recognition reaffirms Bank Asia’s unwavering dedication to fostering sustainable development and creating meaningful, positive change in the lives of individuals and communities through innovative and inclusive banking practices.

Read More

IFIC Bank donates computers, books at Holy Family School

Community Bank Bangladesh launches ‘Startup Nest’

Ikhtier Khan Prince new vice chairman of Mercantile Bank Securities

Panna Group hosts ‘Charge-Up Carnival Dealer Meet 2025’

Anker Bangladesh, Contrivance hold grand partner meet

Brothers Union Chittagong forms football committee

Latest News

Nahid: Jamaat’s ‘PR Movement’ nothing but ‘calculated political deception’

Disabled graduates begin indefinite sit-in in Dhaka for employment rights

Power tool-wielding robbers flee Louvre with priceless jewelry

Fakhrul pledges to nationalize MPO-listed institutions if BNP returns to power

Fire at Dhaka airport cargo village fully doused after over 26hrs

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x