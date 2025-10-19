IFIC Bank donates computers, books at Holy Family School

Under the initiative “Stand Beside Women on Tech Advancement’,” IFIC Bank has been conducting a nationwide campaign program to distribute computers to educational institutions across the country.

As part of this initiative, IFIC Bank has donated computers and books at Holy Family School, Mymensingh, on October 15.

Representing IFIC Bank at the event were Khandaker Anwar Ehtesham, head of branding, communications & corporate affairs; Fariha Haider, head of centralized retail marketing; Aman Ullah Khan, manager, Mymensingh branch, and officials of head office.

From Holy Family School, Sister Shanti Gomes, head teacher; Ashish Kumar Chakrabarty, senior mathematics teacher; along with other teachers and students, were also present.

Since 2024, IFIC Bank has been implementing this special campaign with the aim of equipping female students with technological skills and preparing them for a technology-driven future.

Through this initiative, IFIC Bank reaffirms its commitment to promoting digital education and technological empowerment among students, particularly in remote areas of Bangladesh, with a special focus on encouraging women’s participation in technology.

Under this campaign, similar donations have already been made to educational institutions in the Chittagong, Barisal, Khulna and Sylhet divisions.