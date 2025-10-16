Thursday, October 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Premier Bank holds workshop on banking integrity & ethics practice

The program focused on promoting ethical standards, transparency, and good governance across all levels of banking operations

Update : 16 Oct 2025, 07:11 PM

The Premier Bank PLC organized a workshop on integrity & ethics practice in banking at its Learning & Talent Development Center (LTDC), head office, on October 11.

The program focused on promoting ethical standards, transparency, and good governance across all levels of banking operations.

Senior officials from head office and branches actively participated in the session, which highlighted practical approaches to upholding integrity and ethical values in daily banking practices.

The program was inaugurated by managing director & CEO Mohammad Abu Jafar, while chairman of the board of directors Dr Arifur Rahman graced the event with his speech, emphasizing the importance of integrity and ethics in sustainable banking.

The technical sessions were conducted by M Nurul Alam, independent director of The Premier Bank PLC, Md Hafizur Rahman khan, joint director, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), and director compliance Mohammad Adil Hossain, CCEP, Banglalink, who shared their valuable insights on strengthening ethical culture, regulatory compliance, and responsible business conduct in the banking sector.

Read More

MFS interoperability is here

Can Bangladesh handle China's rise in investment, trade, and tech?

Report: Climate adaptation can unlock millions of jobs, economic growth in Bangladesh

Unlimited Steak Festival at InterContinental Dhaka

MA Samad’s 20th death anniversary on Friday

Walton partners with Argentina national football team

Latest News

India-Taliban rapprochement sparks women’s rights debate

Asif Mahmud pleads exemplary punishment for accused of crimes against humanity

Eduvisors to host ‘Study Abroad Education Expo 2025’ in Dhaka

Rucsu ballot counting underway

Gaza: Does ceasefire impact international war crimes cases?

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x