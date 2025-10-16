Premier Bank holds workshop on banking integrity & ethics practice

The Premier Bank PLC organized a workshop on integrity & ethics practice in banking at its Learning & Talent Development Center (LTDC), head office, on October 11.

The program focused on promoting ethical standards, transparency, and good governance across all levels of banking operations.

Senior officials from head office and branches actively participated in the session, which highlighted practical approaches to upholding integrity and ethical values in daily banking practices.

The program was inaugurated by managing director & CEO Mohammad Abu Jafar, while chairman of the board of directors Dr Arifur Rahman graced the event with his speech, emphasizing the importance of integrity and ethics in sustainable banking.

The technical sessions were conducted by M Nurul Alam, independent director of The Premier Bank PLC, Md Hafizur Rahman khan, joint director, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), and director compliance Mohammad Adil Hossain, CCEP, Banglalink, who shared their valuable insights on strengthening ethical culture, regulatory compliance, and responsible business conduct in the banking sector.