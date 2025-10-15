Md Habibur Rahman new DMD of NCC Bank

Md Habibur Rahman has joined NCC Bank PLC as deputy managing director (DMD) on October 13.

Prior to this, he served as SEVP & head of wholesale banking division–02 at Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB), where he played a key role in expanding the corporate and institutional banking business.

In 2020, during MTB’s corporate banking centralization, Habib was a core member of the transformation team.

He also successfully managed major branches such as Gulshan, Banani, and Pragati Sarani, contributing to business growth and client relationship development.

With over 31 years of banking experience, Habib has held leadership roles in corporate banking, trade services, credit administration, general banking, and branch management.

He led high-performing branches at MTB PLC and Jamuna Bank PLC for over 14 years, demonstrating strong operational and managerial acumen.

He began his career as probationary officer at Agrani Bank PLC in 1994, joined MTB in 2001, moved to Jamuna Bank PLC in 2010, and rejoined MTB in 2015, consistently excelling in leadership and performance.

Rahman has attended numerous local and international training programs on corporate banking, credit risk management, and trade Finance.

He holds an MSc in Mathematics from the University of Dhaka and an MBA from a reputed private university, equipping him with strong analytical and business skills.