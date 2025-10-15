Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Md Habibur Rahman new DMD of NCC Bank

Prior to this, he served as SEVP & head of wholesale banking division–02 at Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB), where he played a key role in expanding the corporate and institutional banking business

Update : 15 Oct 2025, 05:17 PM

Md Habibur Rahman has joined NCC Bank PLC as deputy managing director (DMD) on October 13.

Prior to this, he served as SEVP & head of wholesale banking division–02 at Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB), where he played a key role in expanding the corporate and institutional banking business.

In 2020, during MTB’s corporate banking centralization, Habib was a core member of the transformation team.

He also successfully managed major branches such as Gulshan, Banani, and Pragati Sarani, contributing to business growth and client relationship development.

With over 31 years of banking experience, Habib has held leadership roles in corporate banking, trade services, credit administration, general banking, and branch management.

He led high-performing branches at MTB PLC and Jamuna Bank PLC for over 14 years, demonstrating strong operational and managerial acumen.

He began his career as probationary officer at Agrani Bank PLC in 1994, joined MTB in 2001, moved to Jamuna Bank PLC in 2010, and rejoined MTB in 2015, consistently excelling in leadership and performance.

Rahman has attended numerous local and international training programs on corporate banking, credit risk management, and trade Finance.

He holds an MSc in Mathematics from the University of Dhaka and an MBA from a reputed private university, equipping him with strong analytical and business skills.

Read More

Maj Gen Md Moazzem Hossain new Bepza executive chairman

Gulshan Rd 36 to witness Concord’s latest residential landmark

5-day Furniture Fair kicks off in Dhaka

Al-Arafah Islami Bank holds 441st board meeting

Pubali Bank donates bus to Govt Saadat College in Tangail

HSBC hosts strategic forum on new trade horizons

Latest News

Maj Gen Md Moazzem Hossain new Bepza executive chairman

Gulshan Rd 36 to witness Concord’s latest residential landmark

5-day Furniture Fair kicks off in Dhaka

Cucsu voting ends peacefully

Al-Arafah Islami Bank holds 441st board meeting

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x