Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Al-Arafah Islami Bank holds 441st board meeting

Chairman of the board of directors Khwaja Shahriar presided over the meeting

Update : 15 Oct 2025, 05:13 PM

The 441st board meeting of Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC was held on Wednesday at the bank’s head office.

Chairman of the board of directors Khwaja Shahriar presided over the meeting.

The overall business performance of the bank was reviewed and several policy decisions were taken at the meeting.

Directors of the bank Md Shahin Ul Islam, Md Abdul Wadud, Dr Mohammed Abu Eusuf, Mohammad Asraful Hassan, managing director (current charge) Mohd Rafat Ullah Khan, company secretary (acting) Mohammad Moniruzzaman, and senior executives of the bank were also present at the meeting.

