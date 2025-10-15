Pubali Bank donates bus to Govt Saadat College in Tangail

Pubali Bank PLC has donated a bus for the use of students of Government Saadat College, Karatia, Tangail as part of its social responsibility.

On this occasion, chief guest of the program Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank PLC, officially handed over the key to Professor Mohd. Moniruzzaman Miah, principal of Government Saadat College.

Morshed Ali Khan Panni, a member of the founding family of the college and former Member of Parliament, was present as guest of honour at the program.

The college's vice-principal Professor Subrata Kumar Saha, Pubali Bank's deputy general manager and head of ADC Division Md Rabiul Alam, Tangail region head and deputy general manager of the bank Mohammad Bellal Hossain, and secretary of the College's Teachers' Council Md. Abdullah Talukder were present as special guests.

Md Mosharraf Hossain, convener of the transport committee and associate professor of the Economics Department, delivered the welcome speech.

Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, assistant general manager of the bank, teachers of the college and senior officials of both the institutions were also present at the event.

Pubali Bank managing director Mohammad Ali, mentioning this initiative, said that Pubali Bank does not do business only to earn profit, but also has a sense of social responsibility. In this context, Pubali Bank has provided a bus as a donation to Government Saadat College.

He said that this donation will serve as a bridge of friendship and harmony between the two traditional institutions in the coming days and a symbol of mutual cooperation.

Government Saadat College principal Professor Mohd. Moniruzzaman Miah thanked Pubali Bank for this donation.