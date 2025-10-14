Al-Arafah Islami Bank holds training on leadership dev in branch mgt

A 4-day training course titled “Leadership Development in Branch Management” has started at the bank’s Training Institute at Al-Arafah Islami Bank.

Managing director (current charge) of the bank Mohd Rafat Ullah Khan inaugurated the training workshop as the chief guest on October 13.

In his speech as chief guest, Mohd Rafat Ullah Khan said that to survive and lead in modern banking, every branch manager must be a visionary, skilled and ethical leader.

Various elements and strategies required for leadership development will be taught in this course, which will help in performing greater responsibilities in the future.

He further said that establishing ethical banking practices and good governance is essential not only for the institution but also for the entire banking sector. Leadership developed through a combination of skills and sense of responsibility brings long-term success to the institution.

The training workshop was presided by principal of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Training Institute (AIBTI) Md Abdur Rahim Duary.

Senior vice president Touhid Siddique and senior officials were also present at the workshop.

A total of 45 officers from various branches and departments of the bank participated the training course.