NCC Bank launches 1st annual sustainability report 2024

NCC Bank officially launched its 1st Annual Sustainability Report 2024 during an “Awareness Building Program on Sustainable Finance” organized by the Bank.

The report, prepared by prioritizing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) issues, is expected to help enhance the awareness and capacity of the bank’s executives and officials regarding sustainable banking practices and contribute to achieving the bank’s long-term strategic goals.

Chowdhury Liakat Ali, director of the Sustainable Finance Department, Bangladesh Bank, attended the program as keynote speaker.

The session was presided over by M Shamsul Arefin, managing director of NCC Bank.

M Khurshed Alam, additional managing director & chief risk officer (CRO); Md Mahbub Alam, Md Zakir Anam, Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, and Md Monirul Alam, deputy managing directors, members of the management committee (Mancom), others divisional heads along with 150 executives and officials from the bank’s head office, regional offices, branches, and upashakhas participated in the event.

Among the special guests were Ahmed Zubaer Mahbub, additional director; Md Abu Rayhan, joint director; and Md Abu Nayeem, assistant director of the Sustainable Finance Department, Bangladesh Bank; and Md Khalid Hossain Khan, managing director of Euro Knitwear Ltd.

They actively participated in the discussion session.

The event was conducted by Nighat Mumtaz, SVP & head of sustainable banking and women’s banking division of NCC Bank.

As part of the program, certificates and prize money were also awarded to the winners of the “NCC Green Olympiad”, an initiative aimed at raising awareness on sustainable finance.

In his keynote address, Chowdhury Liakat Ali discussed in detail the current landscape of sustainable finance, green finance, refinancing, and environmental and social risk management.

He underscored the growing importance of this sector and expressed his appreciation to NCC Bank for publishing its 1st Annual Sustainability Report and organizing such a timely program.

He emphasized the need to consider environmental factors when financing various sectors and encouraged all financial institutions, including banks, to adopt more environmentally conscious practices.

Md Shamsul Arefin, managing director of NCC Bank, stated that the bank has already been recognized among the top ten sustainable banks by Bangladesh Bank.

He added that NCC Bank has been operating its banking activities in line with Bangladesh Bank’s guidelines, giving due importance to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors. As part of this commitment, the bank has formally published its 1st Annual Sustainability Report 2024, which highlights the bank’s initiatives and activities toward building a sustainable future. The report has been meticulously prepared, fully aligned with national sustainability policies and internationally recognized sustainability frameworks, reflecting the Bank’s strong foundation in sustainable finance.

He expressed his optimism that NCC Bank will continue to play a leading role in green financing in the years ahead.