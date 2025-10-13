Monday, October 13, 2025

Premier Bank holds 26th AGM

The meeting was presided over by Dr Arifur Rahman, chairman of the board of directors of Premier Bank PLC

Update : 13 Oct 2025, 06:44 PM

The Premier Bank PLC held its 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) Monday through a digital platform.

The meeting was presided over by Dr Arifur Rahman, chairman of the board of directors of Premier Bank PLC.

Among the other members of the board of directors present were independent director & chairman of the audit committee Md Forkan Hossain, independent director & chairman of the executive committee Syed Faridul Islam, independent director & chairman of the risk management committee Md Sazzad Hossain, independent director Professor Sheikh Morshed Jahan, and independent director & chairman of Premier Bank Securities Limited M Nurul Alam.

Representing the bank’s management committee were managing director & CEO Mohammad Abu Jafar, deputy managing director Syed Abul Hashem, and company secretary Mohammad Akram Hossain.

A significant number of shareholders also joined the meeting virtually.

In his speech, Arifur Rahman extended his heartfelt thanks to the bank’s valued customers and shareholders, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and all levels of bank officials for their participation and continued support.

He further stated: “Since the inception of this bank, our depositors and shareholders have been our greatest strength, and my responsibility toward them is immense. The new Board of Directors is committed to establishing Premier Bank as a well-governed, transparent, and responsible financial institution through a combination of good governance, accountability, and sustainable banking practices.”

During the meeting, managing director & CEO Mohammad Abu Jafar presented key highlights and statistics from the Annual Report 2024, and urged all members of the bank to continue contributing significantly in their respective areas and work together to achieve greater success in the coming days.

