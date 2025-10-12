BB, Prime Bank hold entrepreneur dev training program

Month-long Entrepreneur Development Training Program has been successfully concluded under the joint initiative of Bangladesh Bank and Prime Bank PLC.

The program was organized under the “Skills for Industry Competitiveness and Innovation Program (Sicip)”, financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and implemented by the Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance.

The closing ceremony of the program was held recently at Prime Tower, Nikunja, Dhaka, where certificates were distributed among 25 participating entrepreneurs who successfully completed the training.

Nawshad Mustafa, director, SME & SPD, Bangladesh Bank, graced the event as chief guest.

Md Nazrul Islam, program director of Sicip and additional director of Bangladesh Bank, and Md Ayub Ali, joint director, Bangladesh Bank, attended the program as special guests.

The event was presided over by M Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank PLC.

Also present were Mamur Ahmed, head of distribution, and Mohammad Aminur Rahman, head of SME of Prime Bank PLC. along with other senior officials from the Bank.

Through this training initiative, Prime Bank aims to enhance the skills, business management capacity and innovative mindset of small and medium entrepreneurs- contributing to the sustainable growth and competitiveness of Bangladesh’s SME sector.