EBL hosts BAMLCO conference to strengthen AML, CFT practices

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) organized a day-long BAMLCO conference at its head office in Dhaka today, aimed at enhancing knowledge, awareness, and capabilities in Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) among its officials.

The conference featured in-depth discussions on critical issues, including trade-based and credit-backed money laundering, risks associated with hundi operations, online gaming and betting, cryptocurrency, and digital fraud—along with strategies for effective risk mitigation and monitoring.

Md Mofizur Rahman Khan Chowdhury, executive director and acting head of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), attended the event as chief guest.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director, Ahmed Shaheen, additional managing director of EBL, were present as special guests.

In his remarks, Md Mofizur Rahman Khan Chowdhury emphasized the need for continuous learning and collaboration to foster a robust compliance culture across the financial sector.

He commended EBL for taking the initiative to create a dynamic platform for sharing knowledge and best practices in AML and CFT compliance.

BFIU resource persons AKM Nurunnabi, additional director; Sajjad Hossain, additional director; and Md Mahbubur Rahman, joint director, delivered insightful presentations on emerging money laundering risks and regulatory challenges facing the banking industry.

Also in attendance were Mahmoodun Nabi Chowdhury, deputy managing director and chief anti-money laundering compliance officer (CAMLCO); Riad Mahmud Chowdhury, DMD and head of corporate banking; M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and head of retail and SME banking; Mahiuddin Ahmed, DMD and head of operations; and other senior officials of EBL.