Brac Bank pairs with DBL Group to offer enhanced digital cash mgt solutions

Brac Bank has entered into a partnership with DBL Group, one of Bangladesh’s leading conglomerates, to deliver advanced cash management solutions that optimise payment operations and enhance financial efficiency.

As part of this collaboration, Brac Bank has established Host-to-Host (H2H) connectivity with DBL Group’s ERP system.

This integration enables seamless and automated payment processing, eliminating manual tasks through the bank’s corporate digital platform – the CorpNet Maker module.

The digital system ensures real-time transaction updates, faster payment execution, and secure data exchange.

The partnership was formalised on October 5 at DBL Group’s headquarters.

The signing ceremony was attended by Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, managing director and CEO, and Md Shaheen Iqbal, deputy managing director and head of treasury, FI, and corporate and institutional banking of Brac Bank.

Abdul Wahed, chairman; MA Rahim, vice chairman; and MA Quader (Anu), deputy managing director and Group CEO, represented DBL Group.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Brac Bank’s efforts to empower its corporate clients with modern, efficient, and technology-driven banking solutions.

By becoming one of DBL’s primary payment banks, Brac Bank reaffirms its commitment to enhancing the corporate banking experience through innovation and digital excellence.