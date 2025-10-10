Friday, October 10, 2025

IFIC Bank hosts ‘Managers’ Meet’ in Khulna

Chairman of the bank Md Mehmood Husain attended the event as the chief guest

Update : 10 Oct 2025, 12:28 AM

IFIC Bank organized a business meeting titled “Managers’ Meet” in Khulna. The day-long event was held on Thursday at a local auditorium in Khulna Sadar.

Chairman of the bank Md Mehmood Husain attended the event as the chief guest.

During the event, Md Mehmood Husain discussed the progress achieved across various financial indicators with all the Khulna zone’s branch managers present.

He also provided strategic guidance and future plans aimed at the bank’s sustainable development.

The event was presided over by managing director of the bank Syed Mansur Mustafa.

Earlier, deputy managing director and chief of branch business Md Rafiqul Islam delivered the opening speech.

During the session, Dilip Kumar Mandal, chief financial officer of the bank, presented a detailed overview of the business plans of each branch and sub-branch under the Khulna Division.

The daylong meeting concluded with a Q&A session between the bank officials and the attendees.

