EBL to provide 24/7 automated cash mgt services for bKash agents, distributors

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has entered into a partnership agreement with bKash Limited, the country’s largest mobile financial service provider, to introduce 24/7 automated cash management services for bKash’s agents, distributors, and partners nationwide.

Through this partnership, bKash’s extensive network of agents and distributors maintaining accounts with EBL will gain access to round-the-clock automated cash management facilities.

The service is designed to enable seamless fund transfers, instant settlements, and improved liquidity management—empowering partners to operate without the constraints of traditional banking hours.

Ahmed Shaheen, additional managing director of EBL, and Moinuddin Mohammed Rahgir, chief financial officer of bKash, signed the partnership agreement at a ceremony held at EBL’s head office in Dhaka, where senior officials from both the organizations were present.

Speaking on the occasion Ahmed Shaheen said: “This collaboration reflects our commitment to building a smarter digital ecosystem for our customers. By enabling bKash agents and distributors to manage cash seamlessly 24/7, we are helping strengthen financial inclusion and accelerate digital transformation across Bangladesh.”

Echoing this vision, Moinuddin Mohammed Rahgir added: “bKash has always prioritized convenience and efficiency for its partners. Partnering with Eastern Bank, a trusted name in corporate and retail banking, will further accelerate our mission to ensure uninterrupted financial services for millions across the country.”

This initiative is part of EBL’s broader strategy to expand its digital banking capabilities, enhance customer experience, and contribute to the growth of Bangladesh’s digital financial ecosystem.