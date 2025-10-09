Thursday, October 09, 2025

Prime Bank, Asianet to offer discounts on hotel stays, flight bookings

Prime Bank Priority Customers will enjoy an exclusive three-month offer of complimentary one-night stays at Taj Hotels, and all cardholders will get 10% discounts on stays at Taj Hotels and 5% off on air tickets across any route purchased through Asianet

Update : 09 Oct 2025, 06:28 PM

Prime Bank PLC. has entered into a strategic partnership with Asianet Limited to provide exclusive travel and hospitality benefits for its valued customers.

A signing ceremony marking this partnership was recently held at Prime Bank’s Corporate Office in Dhaka.

Under this collaboration, Prime Bank Priority Customers will enjoy an exclusive three-month offer of complimentary one-night stays at Taj Hotels, while all Prime Bank cardholders will be entitled to 10% discounts on stays at Taj Hotels and 5% discounts on air tickets across any route purchased through Asianet Limited.

The agreement was signed by Joarder Tanvir Faisal, executive vice president & head of cards and retail assets of Prime Bank, and Syed Mazharul Haq, head of accounts, Far East Knitting and Dyeing Industries Ltd. & Asianet Ltd.

The ceremony was also attended by Takiyan Chowdhury, senior vice president, affluent banking of Prime Bank; Faiyaz Ahmed Khan, company adviser, Far East Spinning Mills Ltd. & Asianet Ltd, along with other senior officials from both organizations.

Through this partnership, Prime Bank reaffirms its commitment to delivering premium lifestyle experiences that enhance the overall banking and travel journey of its customers.

