Premier Bank launches revamped website

Premier Bank on Wednesday launched its revamped website, aimed at enhancing customer experience and meeting the evolving needs of our clients in the digital age.

The event was graced by Arifur Rahman, chairman of the board of directors, as the chief guest at the Premier Bank Head Office in Banani, Dhaka.

At the event chaired by the Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mohammad Abu Jafar, the special guests were Syed Faridul Islam, independent director and chairman of the executive committee; Md Sazzad Hossain, independent director & chairman of the risk management committee; Professor Sheikh Morshed Jahan, independent director; and M Nurul Alam, independent director and chairman of the Premier Bank Securities Ltd; managing director & CEO Mohammad Abu Jafar, along with Sayed Abul Hashem, DMD & CFO, and SM Wali Ul Morshed, DMD of the Retail Banking Division, along with other senior officials of the bank.

The newly revamped website is the product of extensive user research and technological investment, featuring a modern, engaging, and streamlined interface designed with the customer in mind. Key highlights include:

Optimized Design & Experience (UI/UX): This includes Improved Mobile Responsiveness ensuring easy navigation on any device, making banking accessible anytime, anywhere.

Enhanced Security & Performance: The transition to a new .BANK domain provides a greater level of security for online transactions. Furthermore, Performance & Speed Optimization and SEO Optimization ensure fast access and improved indexing by search engines.

Streamlined Functionality: Customers benefit from Simple Access to Account Information and Feature-Rich Access for Products like credit card applications, opening new accounts, Pmoney, and Quick Account services. The site also highlights Premier 360 Digital Integrations, such as tax submission support and streamlined workflows.

Locator Services: A robust locator service helps customers find the nearest Premier Bank branches, sub branches, ATMs and Agent banking outlets quickly.

Arifur Rahman expressed his enthusiasm for the new digital platform, stating: “This website represents our dedication to innovation and customer service excellence. We are committed to providing our clients with superior banking solutions that are both efficient and secure. The combination of advanced security and a streamlined, user-friendly interface ensures that digital banking with Premier Bank is easier and safer than ever before.”