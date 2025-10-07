Pubali Bank launches tree plantation program at National University

Pubali Bank PLC inaugurated a tree plantation program at National University campus as part of its social responsibility program.

The tree plantation program was inaugurated by National University Vice Chancellor Professor ASM Amanullah as chief guest.

Pubali Bank PLC Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Ali attended as guest of honour.

Pro-Vice Chancellors of National University Professor Md Lutfor Rahman and Md Nurul Islam and Treasurer Professor ATM Zafrul Azam were present as special guests.

Pubali Bank Gazipur Region Head and Deputy General Manager Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Public Relations Officer and Assistant General Manager Mohammad Mizanur Rahman and Board Bazar Branch Manager Rehana Khatun, along with senior officials of both institutions were present at the event.

Pubali Bank PLC Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Ali said: "In addition to the development of society, we need to be more aware of environmental protection to save ourselves. In this regard, tree plantation programs and volunteer activities need to be strengthened and investment needs to be increased."

He emphasized the need to eliminate foreign trees and plant indigenous trees. He also emphasized proper care and conservation along with tree plantation.

National University Vice Chancellor Professor ASM Amanullah said: "Trees not only maintain the balance of nature, they also help ensure a safe world for future generations."

He thanked Pubali Bank for such a great initiative.