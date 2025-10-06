Prime Bank, Saimon Holidays to offer discount on Sri Lankan tour packages

Prime Bank PLC has signed a strategic agreement with Saimon Holidays, enabling the bank’s Customers & Employee to enjoy exclusive discounts on travel packages.

In this regards a signing ceremony was held recently at the bank’s corporate office in Gulshan.

As part of this partnership, Prime Bank cardholders and employees will enjoy exclusive travel privileges, including a 10% discount on all Sri Lankan holiday packages and 15% discount on Druk Air holiday packages, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to providing added value and premium lifestyle benefits.

The agreement was formally signed by Joarder Tanvir Faisal, executive vice president & head of cards and retail asset of Prime Bank, and Yousuf Sohel, general manager of Saimon Holidays.

Also present at the event were Hossain Mohammad Zakaria, head of customer proposition at Prime Bank; Md Mahbubur Rahman, manager operations of Saimon Holidays, along with other senior officials from both organizations.

This collaboration underscores Prime Bank’s continued dedication to offering premium lifestyle privileges and curated experiences for its cardholder and employee further enhancing the overall banking experience.