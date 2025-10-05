Sunday, October 05, 2025

Expats send $2.68bn remittance in September

The September figure marks the highest monthly remittance so far in the current FY26

Update : 05 Oct 2025, 07:13 PM

Remittances through formal banking channels went up in September compared to the previous two months, with Bangladesh receiving a total of $2.68 billion.

According to data released by Bangladesh Bank, the central bank’s Monthly Workers’ Remittance Report for September showed that the highest inflow during the month was recorded in the second week — from September 7-13 — when expatriates sent $789 million through the banking system.

The September figure marks the highest monthly remittance so far in the current FY26.

Earlier, Bangladesh received $2.47 billion in July and $2.42 billion in August.

Remittance inflow also showed year-on-year growth, up from $2.40 billion in September 2024.

The highest remittance inflow of 2025 was recorded in March, reaching $3.29 billion.

Private commercial banks accounted for the majority of remittance receipts in September, handling $1.95 billion. Among them, Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC led the chart with $698 million.

State-owned banks received $466 million, with Janata Bank topping the group at $170 million.

Specialized banks received $258 million, while foreign commercial banks handled a modest $6.24 million in remittances.

But remittance inflows declined in the five banks undergoing merger processes.

Among them, Social Islami Bank and Exim Bank received $4.51 million and $1.14 million respectively, while Union Bank, Global Islami Bank and First Security Islami Bank recorded inflows of below $1 million each.

Two private commercial banks — ICB Islami Bank and Padma Bank PLC — received no remittance during the month.

Among foreign commercial banks, all except Standard Chartered saw negligible inflows.

